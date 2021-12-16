BJP slams Rahul Gandhi for 'using' Gen Rawat's posters in Uttarakhand rally

The BJP mounted an attack on the Congress ahead of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s rally in Dehradun on Thursday after posters of former CDS General Bipin Rawat were propped up at the rally along with pictures of Gandhi and his grandmother, former PM Indira Gandhi.

Several posters questioning Gandhi’s stand on the matter cropped up along his route to the venue of his rally, the Vijay Samman Rally.

The BJP alleged that Congress was gaining “political mileage” out of the men in uniform. General Rawat and 13 others passed away after the IAF chopper Mi-17 they were travelling in crashed at Coonoor in the Nilgiris at Tamil Nadu.

BJP Parliamentary Affairs minister Prahlad Joshi said that it was immature of Gandhi. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked about the martyred soldiers in the 1971 war. Is it necessary to talk about politicians at all events? Congress party does not have any issue, hence they are only doing drama. The party should be ashamed for using late Gen Ratwat’s posters in its rallies in the poll-bound Uttarakhand,” Joshi told reporters outside the Parliament.

BJP’s IT Cell in-charge Amit Malviya was among those who trained guns on the Congress on Twitter. “Uttarakhand calls out Congress and Rahul Gandhi’s hypocrisy, and welcomes him with these posters enroute to the rally venue… Congress must realise that it can’t malign our men in uniform and then gain political mileage in their name. Shame on such despicable politics,” Malviya tweeted.

The Congress, in reply, said that Gandhi's rally was not a political one, and it was organised to commemorate the 50th Vijay Diwas, to celebrate India's victory in the 1971 war.

