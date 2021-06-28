BJP stages dharna seeking CM Kejriwal's resignation

BJP stages dharna in Delhi seeking CM Kejriwal's resignation for 'inflating' oxygen demand

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta also said Kejriwal should be 'arrested for criminal negligence'

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 28 2021, 15:01 ist
  • updated: Jun 28 2021, 15:01 ist
BJP leaders stage a protest over Delhi's oxygen shortage in hospitals during the second wave of coronavirus epidemic in India, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi BJP leaders sat on a dharna at the Jantar Mantar here on Monday, demanding Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's resignation over his government "inflating" the city's oxygen need during the second wave of coronavirus.

Leading the protest along with MPs, MLAs and office bearers of the party, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta also said Kejriwal should be "arrested for criminal negligence".

"The interim report of a Supreme Court committee has said that the Kejriwal government raised a four-time higher demand of oxygen than actual consumption that caused shortage in other states and led to deaths of Covid patients. Kejriwal himself is responsible for this and should step down from his post," Gupta said.

Also Read | Oxygen report seemed to have been sent to Centre without required changes: Delhi Principal Secretary

New Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi alleged that Chief Minister Kejriwal raised a "false" oxygen shortage issue to "hide the failures" of his government in tackling the second wave of the virus.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has charged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of "cooking up" the report and trying to blame the Delhi government on the basis of it.

