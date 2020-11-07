BJP to counter PAGD campaign on Article 370 in J&K

In the backdrop of a campaign launched by People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) against the revocation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, the BJP has decided to start counter-strategy to foil it.

The PAGD is an alliance of seven parties - National Conference (NC), PDP, CPI, CPM, Peoples Conference, Peoples Movement and Awami National Conference - that was formed on October 15 to work towards restoring the special status of J&K.

After holding meetings in Kashmir, the PAGD leaders including three former chief ministers of J&K – Farooq Abdullah, his son Omar, and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, have reached Jammu to garner support.

In this regard, the BJP convened a meeting of its J&K office bearers in Jammu, which among others was attended by Union Minister, Jitendra Singh, two MPs, Jugal Kishore Sharma and Shamsher Singh Manhas.

Party insiders said the meeting, besides devising a strategy for upcoming District Development Council (DDC) poll, also discussed the strategy to launch an offensive campaign against PAGD, whose leaders held the first-ever meeting in Jammu on Saturday.

The saffron party’s national general secretary, Tarun Chug who is on a two-day tour of Jammu, has conveyed to BJP’s leaders in Kashmir to go ahead with full vigour in upcoming DDC elections to make the regional parties irrelevant, they said.

While confirming the development, BJP’s J&K president Ravinder Raina said the party has decided to launch a forceful counter-campaign against ‘Gupkar Alliance’. “We will not let them succeed in their designs. This is not People’s Alliance but the alliance of disgruntled politicians who deceived the people of the J&K over the years,” he alleged.

Raina claimed that PAGD leaders were responsible for the promotion of secessionist Hurriyat and prevailing mess in J&K. “But now, the BJP will not allow them to succeed in their designs and party will launch a forceful campaign against them,” he vowed.