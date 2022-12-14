BJP to field 'considerable' Muslims in UP civic polls

BJP to field 'considerable' number of Muslims in UP local body polls

According to the sources in the saffron party, several members of the Muslim community have approached BJP for tickets for the local body polls

Sanjay Pandey
Sanjay Pandey, DHNS, Lucknow,
  • Dec 14 2022, 18:46 ist
  • updated: Dec 14 2022, 18:51 ist
BJP Flag. Credit: AFP File Photo

BJP is planning to field a 'considerable' number of Muslims in the upcoming local body polls in Uttar Pradesh from the areas where the community has a sizeable strength. The recent bypoll victory in the Muslim dominated Rampur assembly constituency is assumed to be the reason behind BJP's  decision. 

According to the sources in the saffron party, several members of the Muslim community have approached BJP for tickets for the local body polls. ''We have been receiving requests for nominations in the local body polls from the Muslims.....the leadership will take a call on them,'' said a senior UP BJP leader while speaking to DH here.

The leader said that the party's win in the Muslim dominated Rampur had proved that the Muslim community was not averse to voting for the BJP candidates. ''In Rampur our nominee Akash Saxena got widespread support from the Muslims,'' the leader claimed.

Also Read — SP-RLD alliance seeks to alter electoral equations in west UP through Chandrashekhar, 'Tyagis'

Several senior Muslims leaders, who were close to firebrand SP leader Azam Khan, who hailed from Rampur, had joined the saffron party before the assembly bypoll on the seat. Many of these leaders were also in the queue for BJP ticket in the local body polls in Rampur.

Sources said that the saffron party, in an apparent bid to reach out to the community, would organise meetings of ''Pasmanda Muslims'' (backward and dalit Muslims) at various cities, which had muncipal coroporations in the next few days. The Muslims leaders of the saffron party had already started preparations for the meetings, sources said. 

''SP, Congress and BSP have only exploited the Muslims and projected the BJP as an anti-Muslim party.....these parties always tried to instil fear in the minds of the Muslims...but now things have changed....the Muslims are realising that they have an alternative in the form of BJP,'' remarked a Muslim BJP leader here.

The SP leaders, however, dismissed  BJP claims of Muslims supporitng BJP's candidate at Rampur. The Rampur bypoll witnessed very low voting, they said. 

The SP had alleged large scale rigging in the Rampur bypoll and had demanded cancellation of the poll.
 

