BJP to form govt in Haryana: Tarun Chugh

BJP leader Tarun Chugh on Monday asserted that his party will form the government in Haryana after the assembly polls and took a jibe at Sukhbir Singh Badal, saying the SAD chief will be invited as a "special guest" during the swearing-in ceremony of the saffron party-led dispensation.

A day after Badal, whose party is an NDA constituent but is contesting the Haryana polls separately, attacked the BJP and claimed that those expecting to form the government would sit in the opposition, Chugh said the saffron party will win more than 75 seats in the upcoming assembly polls.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) had earlier accused the BJP of backtracking from its commitment of contesting the Haryana Assembly polls jointly.

Last month, Badal had taken strong exception to the induction of Akali MLA Balkaur Singh from Kalianwali seat in Haryana into the BJP fold and had described it as "unethical."

Later, SAD announced an alliance with the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) for contesting Haryana Assembly polls on three seats.

The SAD currently has an alliance with the BJP in Punjab.

"We are going to form the government in Haryana and we are winning more than 75 seats in the upcoming assembly polls. With his party being an ally in Punjab, Sukhbir Singh Badal will be invited as special guest in the oath-taking ceremony," Chugh said.

The BJP's national secretary said,"The blessings of the people are with Modi ji and we are winning these elections. The Manohar Lal Khattar-led government has provided a "corruption-free" regime in Haryana."

In a veiled attack on the ruling BJP on Sunday, Badal had said, "The situation is changing too fast in Haryana. Those who are thinking of forming the government (in Haryana) will sit in opposition.".

Badal was campaigning in Haryana in favour of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate Kulwinder Singh Kunal from Ratia seat in Fatehabad.

When Sukhbir was asked about BJP's poll manifesto, he had said, "When (a BJP) government is not going to be formed (in Haryana) then what comments should I make."

Addressing a public meeting, the SAD chief had said there was a "misconception" that there was a pro-BJP wave in Haryana and had asserted that the saffron party would not win a single seat in Sirsa and Fatehabad.

Notably, the ruling BJP has set a target of 75 plus seats in the upcoming Haryana Assembly polls.