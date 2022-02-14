BJP protest tomorrow for CBI probe in REET paper leak

BJP to protest outside Rajasthan assembly on Tuesday for CBI inquiry in REET paper leak

The BJP's national general secretary and state in charge Arun Singh will reach Jaipur on Monday and will address the Tuesday agitation along with other leaders

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Feb 14 2022, 16:05 ist
  • updated: Feb 14 2022, 16:05 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Demanding a CBI inquiry into the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) exam paper leak case, the opposition BJP will hold a demonstration near state assembly here on Tuesday, a party spokesperson said.

The party-state president Satish Poonia will lead the agitation in which party leaders and workers from all frontal organizations of the BJP will participate, he said.

Also Read | Rajasthan Assembly: Amid uproar over REET paper leak, 4 BJP MLAs suspended for budget session

The BJP's national general secretary and state in charge Arun Singh will reach Jaipur on Monday and will address the Tuesday agitation along with other leaders, the spokesperson said.

He said that nearly 60,000 workers from all over the state are expected to come to the state capital to attend the protest.

The BJP is demanding a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation in the REET paper leak issue. The case is currently being investigated by the Special Operation Group of Rajasthan Police.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Rajasthan
India News
Paper Leak
BJP

Related videos

What's Brewing

Oceans are better at storing carbon than trees

Oceans are better at storing carbon than trees

Google celebrates Valentine’s Day with hamsters in love

Google celebrates Valentine’s Day with hamsters in love

Hot celeb-inspired date looks for Valentine’s Day

Hot celeb-inspired date looks for Valentine’s Day

India places its 'eye in the sky' satellite into orbit

India places its 'eye in the sky' satellite into orbit

8 Bollywood movies to watch on Valentine's Day 2022

8 Bollywood movies to watch on Valentine's Day 2022

Most expensive players bought in history of IPL auction

Most expensive players bought in history of IPL auction

 