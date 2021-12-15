BJP wears religious glasses as polls approach: Akhilesh Yadav

Hitting out at the BJP two days after the inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath corridor, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said that the Narendra Modi-led party wears religious 'spectacles' and adds a religious perspective to everything as elections draw closer.

The mega corridor event had drawn a sharp reaction from Yadav on Monday, as he remarked jeeringly that people stay in Benaras "when the end nears", sparking condemnation from the BJP, which said his taunts were "cruel" and equated the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister with Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

"As elections approach, BJP wears religious spectacles and sees everything on the basis of religion... BJP should suspend their MoS Home Ajay Mishra," Akhilesh Yadav said.

His remarks come after a Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the killing of eight people, including four farmers, in Lakhimpur Kheri violence in which Union Minister Ajai Kumar Mishra's son Ashish Mishra is named as a prime accused, said that the violence was part of a "pre-planned conspiracy" and that the accused had perpetrated the crime deliberately.

According to the sources, the police have approached the district court in Lakhimpur Kheri, where the matter was being heard, seeking to invoke stringent sections of the Indian Penal Code in the case, including those of murder and criminal conspiracy.

On Monday, PM Modi inaugurated the Kashi Vishwanath corridor, sending a clear message to the majority community about the BJP's firm commitment to the Hindutva ideology.

Through the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, the BJP is putting its weight behind its development and Hindutva agendas.

Even before the announcement for UP polls, Modi has been frequenting the state several times. He is also scheduled to visit the state five times in December.

During his visits, Modi trained his guns at the Samajwadi Party (SP), and heaping praises on the Yogi Adityanath-led government for development and good law and order situation in the state. Meanwhile Akhilesh Yadav had accused the BJP of 'cutting ribbons' to projects that were initiated and halfway through during the SP's reign.

