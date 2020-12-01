'BJP won't tolerate Pak's 'policy of bloodshed' in J&K'

BJP will not tolerate Pakistan's 'policy of bloodshed' in J&K: Ravinder Raina

He said they are not leaders or well-wishers of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Dec 01 2020, 18:03 ist
  • updated: Dec 01 2020, 18:03 ist
Representative image/Credit: DH File Photo

Stern action will be taken against leaders who have "bled" Jammu and Kashmir at the behest of Pakistan, Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina said on Tuesday.

“We will not tolerate Pakistan's policy of bloodshed…. Anyone whether a terrorist, separatist, politician or Tukde Tukde gang leaders like Shehla Rashid will be dealt with sternly,” Raina said in a statement.

The BJP leader's remarks came a day after Abdul Rashid Shora, the estranged father of student activist Shehla Rashid, levelled serious allegations against her, demanding that a probe be initiated into her NGOs and also accused her of having taken a huge amount of money for joining politics in Kashmir, a charge denied by her.

Shehla termed her father's statement “absolutely disgusting and baseless” and said this was his reaction after a court barred him entry into their Srinagar house on November 17 in response to a complaint filed by the family against him for alleged domestic violence.

Raina alleged, “Hurriyat Conference, Tukde Tukde gang's Shehla Rashid, (former MLA) Engineer Rashid and (businessman) Zahoor Watali  and some other political leaders have been running their 'shop of death' in Jammu and Kashmir over the past 30 years.

"They have bled Kashmir at the behest of Pakistan from whom they are taking money and their hand is behind the killing of innocent people.”

He said they are not leaders or well-wishers of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

“They stand exposed today. All such people who are involved in treason against the country or make an attempt to bleed J&K will be dealt with sternly,” Raina said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Jammu and Kashmir
BJP
Pakistan
Ravinder Raina

What's Brewing

Lonely no more: Kaavan the elephant makes new friend

Lonely no more: Kaavan the elephant makes new friend

'India saw largest drop in malaria cases in 2000-2019'

'India saw largest drop in malaria cases in 2000-2019'

This MNC will try a four-day work week

This MNC will try a four-day work week

Who moved the Utah monolith?

Who moved the Utah monolith?

 