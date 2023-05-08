BJP wins 8 seats, Congress 4, independents 2 in urban body bypolls in Rajasthan

The ruling Congress in Rajasthan on Monday won four seats, the BJP eight and the independents two in the urban local body by-elections held for 14 seats in 12 districts of the state.
The polls were held on Sunday and the results were announced Monday.
In a statement, State Election Commissioner Madhukar Gupta said, "Out of a total 14 ward councillors, eight candidates have been elected from the Bharatiya Janata Party, four candidates from the Congress and two candidates have been elected as independents."
BJP state president C P Joshi congratulated party workers for the victory, saying people have sounded the bugle against the Congress rule in the state.
"The result proved that the people have sounded the bugle against the misrule, corruption and jungle raj of the Congress," Joshi said.
"The results of the municipal by-elections have proved that the countdown for the Gehlot government has begun," he said in a statement.
