BJP wins 8 seats in urban body bypolls in Rajasthan

BJP wins 8 seats, Congress 4, independents 2 in urban body bypolls in Rajasthan

The polls were held on Sunday and the results were announced Monday

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • May 08 2023, 22:54 ist
  • updated: May 08 2023, 22:54 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

The ruling Congress in Rajasthan on Monday won four seats, the BJP eight and the independents two in the urban local body by-elections held for 14 seats in 12 districts of the state.

The polls were held on Sunday and the results were announced Monday.

In a statement, State Election Commissioner Madhukar Gupta said, "Out of a total 14 ward councillors, eight candidates have been elected from the Bharatiya Janata Party, four candidates from the Congress and two candidates have been elected as independents."

BJP state president C P Joshi congratulated party workers for the victory, saying people have sounded the bugle against the Congress rule in the state.

"The result proved that the people have sounded the bugle against the misrule, corruption and jungle raj of the Congress," Joshi said.

"The results of the municipal by-elections have proved that the countdown for the Gehlot government has begun," he said in a statement.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
BJP
Congress
Rajasthan
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

NASA's snake-like robot on a mission to discover life

NASA's snake-like robot on a mission to discover life

China: First ChatGPT arrest over fake train crash news

China: First ChatGPT arrest over fake train crash news

Witch-hunting survivors fight fresh battle in Jharkhand

Witch-hunting survivors fight fresh battle in Jharkhand

Unseasonal snowfall in Kashmir affects normal life

Unseasonal snowfall in Kashmir affects normal life

NASA launches two small satellites to track hurricanes

NASA launches two small satellites to track hurricanes

Sonam delivers speech at King Charles III's coronation

Sonam delivers speech at King Charles III's coronation

India’s poor need a hand, not alms

India’s poor need a hand, not alms

How BBMP clears stray cows from streets 

How BBMP clears stray cows from streets 

The ultimate guide to home insurance

The ultimate guide to home insurance

How to assess MLA candidates?  

How to assess MLA candidates?  

 