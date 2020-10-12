BJP worker held for trying to sexually assault woman in Uttar Pradesh

UP BJP worker held for trying to sexually assault woman

PTI
PTI,
  • Oct 12 2020, 15:31 ist
  • updated: Oct 12 2020, 15:31 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

A local BJP worker was arrested here after a woman filed a complaint alleging that he tried to sexually assault her, police said on Monday.

Following the woman's complaint, a case was registered against Sahaswan BJP booth president Vipin Mali under Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and he was arrested on Sunday night, they said.

Mali was produced before a court on Monday and sent to jail, the police said.

According to the complaint lodged by the woman three days ago, Mali tried to outrage her modesty. He fled after she raised an alarm, they said.

He was absconding after the incident but was nabbed on Sunday night, they added.

A case under Section 354 of the IPC was lodged against Mali after investigation, said SHO, Sahaswan, Rajeev Sharma.

Meanwhile, Budaun BJP president Ashok Bhartiya claimed Mali has been "framed".

Mali had gone to Shahvazpur area to get garlands made when he was trapped by some people as part of a conspiracy, he said.

Bhartiya said he has full faith in the judiciary.

Mali has made headlines in the past for his controversial remarks on social media. 

Uttar Pradesh
sexual assault
BJP

