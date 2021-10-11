BJP workers tried to attack me in UP: Sanjay Singh

BJP workers tried to attack me in UP’s Jalalpur, says Sanjay Singh

He also alleged that black ink was thrown on the national flag

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Oct 11 2021, 21:53 ist
  • updated: Oct 11 2021, 21:53 ist
AAP Rajya Sabha MP and party's Uttar Pradesh in-charge Sanjay Singh. Credit: PTI File Photo

AAP Rajya Sabha MP and party's Uttar Pradesh in-charge Sanjay Singh on Monday alleged that BJP workers tried to attack him in Jalalpur in Ambedkar Nagar district and threw black ink on the national flag.

"When I reached Jalalpur to hold a meeting on 300 units of free electricity, BJP workers also reached there and showed me black flags. But (CM Yogi) Adityanathji sent more people as BJP is very weak and afraid of AAP, due to which it was involved in such a cowardice practice," Singh said in a tweet in Hindi.

"This is the reality of the BJP. They show black flags in front of tiranga (tricolour). Why BJPites hate tiranga," he asked in a separate tweet.

He also alleged that black ink was thrown on the national flag.

"Adityanatji, apologise to the people of the country, your worker has thrown black ink on tiranga, the pride of India. Attack me but don't insult the tricolour. The tricolour is being insulted and your police remain a mute spectator," he said.

Police was not available for comment.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Aam Aadmi Party
Uttar Pradesh
Sanjay Singh
attack
BJP
India News
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

Missing apostrophe in FB post puts man in legal trouble

Missing apostrophe in FB post puts man in legal trouble

The 2021 Nobels: An almost 100% male affair

The 2021 Nobels: An almost 100% male affair

Lack of leagues & more: What ails Indian football

Lack of leagues & more: What ails Indian football

Kashmir receives season’s first snowfall

Kashmir receives season’s first snowfall

Nuclear option: Earth's climate panacea or poison?

Nuclear option: Earth's climate panacea or poison?

Follow 'Navratri' dress code or pay fine: Bank to staff

Follow 'Navratri' dress code or pay fine: Bank to staff

 