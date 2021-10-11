BJP workers tried to attack me in UP’s Jalalpur, says Sanjay Singh

AAP Rajya Sabha MP and party's Uttar Pradesh in-charge Sanjay Singh on Monday alleged that BJP workers tried to attack him in Jalalpur in Ambedkar Nagar district and threw black ink on the national flag.

"When I reached Jalalpur to hold a meeting on 300 units of free electricity, BJP workers also reached there and showed me black flags. But (CM Yogi) Adityanathji sent more people as BJP is very weak and afraid of AAP, due to which it was involved in such a cowardice practice," Singh said in a tweet in Hindi.

300 यूनिट फ्री बिजली पर सभा करने जलालपुर अम्बेडकरनगर पहुँचा तो गाड़ी पर हमला करने भाजपा कार्यकर्ता पहुँच गये,काला झंडा भी दिखाया लेकिन आदित्यनाथ जी थोड़ी ज़्यादा संख्या में लोगों को भेजा कीजिये BJP यहाँ बहुत कमजोर है BJP, आम आदमी पार्टी से डरी है इसीलिये कायरना हरकत कर रही है। pic.twitter.com/MkIbARHt4F — Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) October 11, 2021

"This is the reality of the BJP. They show black flags in front of tiranga (tricolour). Why BJPites hate tiranga," he asked in a separate tweet.

He also alleged that black ink was thrown on the national flag.

"Adityanatji, apologise to the people of the country, your worker has thrown black ink on tiranga, the pride of India. Attack me but don't insult the tricolour. The tricolour is being insulted and your police remain a mute spectator," he said.

आदित्यनाथ जी देश की जनता से माफ़ी माँगिये आपके कार्यकर्ता ने भारत की शान तिरंगे पर काली स्याही फेंकी है।

मुझ पर हमला करो लेकिन तिरंगे का अपमान मत करो भाजपाईयों।

तिरंगे का अपमान हो रहा है आपकी पुलिस मूकदर्शक बनी है। pic.twitter.com/Qki3A2IxrU — Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) October 11, 2021

Police was not available for comment.

Check out DH's latest videos: