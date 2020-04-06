BJP's Balrampur Mahila Morcha chief booked for resorting to celebratory firing

The Uttar Pradesh police has booked the BJP's Mahila Morcha president of Balrampur district for allegedly firing in air on Sunday night, when people across the country lit earthen lamps and candles on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to express the country's resolve to fight and win the anti-corona war, police said on Monday.

The police booked Manju Tiwari, the president of the BJP Mahila Morcha unit of the district, after her video, purportedly showing her showing her went viral on social media.

Balrampur Suprintendent of Police Arvind Mishra said, "Last night Manju Tiwari, the BJP leader fired in air with her video of the celebratory firing going viral on social media. A case has been registered against Tiwari in Nagar Kotwali under section 286 of the IPC (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance)."

Mishra said the police has launched a probe into the case and would take necessary action after investigation