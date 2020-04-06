BJP Mahila Morcha head booked for celebratory firing

BJP's Balrampur Mahila Morcha chief booked for resorting to celebratory firing

PTI
PTI, Balrampur,
  • Apr 06 2020, 16:42 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2020, 16:42 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

The Uttar Pradesh police has booked the BJP's Mahila Morcha president of Balrampur district for allegedly firing in air on Sunday night, when people across the country lit earthen lamps and candles on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to express the country's resolve to fight and win the anti-corona war, police said on Monday.

The police booked Manju Tiwari, the president of the BJP Mahila Morcha unit of the district, after her video, purportedly showing her showing her went viral on social media.

Follow live updates of coronavirus cases in India here

Balrampur Suprintendent of Police Arvind Mishra said, "Last night Manju Tiwari, the BJP leader fired in air with her video of the celebratory firing going viral on social media. A case has been registered against Tiwari in Nagar Kotwali under section 286 of the IPC (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance)."

Mishra said the police has launched a probe into the case and would take necessary action after investigation

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Narendra Modi
BJP
Uttar Pradesh
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

How Bengalureans in US are dealing with COVID-19

How Bengalureans in US are dealing with COVID-19

This time your vision failed: Kamal to Modi on lockdown

This time your vision failed: Kamal to Modi on lockdown

Coronavirus lasts for days on surfaces, a week on masks

Coronavirus lasts for days on surfaces, a week on masks

Racism on the rise; Ban use of ‘corona’

Racism on the rise; Ban use of ‘corona’

 