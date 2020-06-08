BJP's Bihar virtual rally show of money power: Akhilesh

BJP's Bihar virtual rally show of money power, says Akhilesh Yadav

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Jun 08 2020, 15:46 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2020, 15:46 ist
In Bihar, the BJP's "so-called alliance" has become triangle of mutual distrust and groupism, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister added. Credit: PTI Photo

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav alleged on Monday that the BJP was using money power and holding virtual rallies in Bihar to break the morale of the opposition parties there.

"After defeat in Jharkhand, the BJP is understanding that people are against it in Bihar too," Yadav tweeted. "That's why it did a Rs 150 crore virtual rally to show its money and muscle power as it wants to break morale of the Opposition."

In Bihar, the BJP's "so-called alliance" has become triangle of mutual distrust and groupism, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister added.

Addressing the BJP workers and the people of Bihar through a virtual rally on Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said the state moved from "jungle raj to janta raj" during the NDA rule and expressed confidence that the alliance would get a two-thirds majority in assembly polls under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Uttar Pradesh
Bihar
BJP
Akhilesh Yadav
Assembly elections
Samajwadi Party
Nitish Kumar
RJD

What's Brewing

'Defund the police' - what it means

'Defund the police' - what it means

Of earnings and shares: Numbers paint a gloomy picture

Of earnings and shares: Numbers paint a gloomy picture

Looking at waste as an opportunity, not garbage

Looking at waste as an opportunity, not garbage

The melody of dissent: An interview with TM Krishna

The melody of dissent: An interview with TM Krishna

Delhi lifts 'special corona fee' on liquor from June 10

Delhi lifts 'special corona fee' on liquor from June 10

ADIA to invest Rs 5,683.50 crore in Jio platforms

ADIA to invest Rs 5,683.50 crore in Jio platforms

 