BJP's Brahmin leaders hold brainstorming session to woo UP voters

The BJP's Uttar Pradesh poll in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan Sunday held a brainstorming session with the party's Brahmin leaders from the state with an aim to maintain the caste equation in the party's favour, sources said.

The over-three-hour meeting at Pradhan’s residence was attended by the party's prominent Brahmin leaders from the state, including Jitin Prasada, Ramapati Tripathi, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, state cabinet ministers Shrikant Sharma and Brijesh Pathak.

The meeting was held to discuss further expansion of the party's outreach activities to the community, the sources said.

Talking to reporters afterwards, Sharma said the meeting was about the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. He categorically stated that no section of the society or caste is upset with the BJP. "There are several Brahmin ministers in the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh and the party works by taking all sections of the society forward," he said in response to a question.

The sources said Pradhan discussed various issues with the party leaders and also took their feedback for the upcoming elections. In its bid to woo Brahmins, the BJP had earlier held Brahmin Sammelans as an outreach exercise to the community.

