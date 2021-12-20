BJP's 'Matri Shakti' vs Priyanka's 'Nari Shakti'

Though the English translation of 'Matri Shakti' (Mother Power) and 'Nari Shakti' (Women Power) may make one think that the two terms are different but in Hindi parlance they are the same as both denote the women.

What, however, differentiates them is that while one is BJP sponsored while the other is 'powered' by the Congress but even here there is a similarity between the two. Both are intended to garner the support of the 'aadhi abadi' (half of the population) in the forthcoming assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh.

The otherwise caste and religion driven polls in UP is witnessing entry of a hitherto unheard and unknown factor in the form of women. Courtesy Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's assiduous campaign to target the women voters in the state through announcement of reservation of 40 per cent nominations for the women in forthcoming assembly polls and a slew of other measures in case her party forms the next government in the state.

Read more: Trouble for BJP in UP as Nishads fume over reservation delay

Congress, on the call of Priyanka, held a series of programs and undertook footmarch in different parts of UP as part of its 'Nari Shakti' program, on Monday. Congress' women leaders held interaction with the women during the 'yatras' and also apprised them about Priyanka's slogan 'ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon' ( I am a girl and I can fight).

Priyanka has also been interacting with women in different parts of the state. On Sunday she interacted with women at Raebareli and asked them to vote unitedly.

Apparently to counter Priyanka's 'women card', BJP has launched its own 'Matri Shakti Samman' program. Prime minister Narendra Modi will be taking part in the program in Prayagraj on Tuesday.

A UP BJP leader told DH here that more than one lakh women from different districts adjoining Prayagraj would be taking part in the program. ''Women have benefited most under the BJP regime....other parties remember them only during the elections,'' said former BJP MLA Dipak Patel.

Officials in Prayagraj said that Modi would be transferring Rs one thousand crore to a self help group (SHG) that claims to have 16 lakh women members. He would also be interacting with some representatives of the SHGs during the program and was also expected to make some announcement for the welfare of the women.

Several senior women BJP leaders, including union minister Smriti Irani, BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi, Sadhvi Niranjana Jyoti and others, will be attending the program.

Political analysts as well as the women feel that it's a healthy development. ''At least women have now acquired centrestage in the polls,'' said Mamata Tewari, a housewife and a resident of Lucknow's Triveni Nagar locality.

Veteran political analyst JP Shukla also said that the issues of the women were different from others in many respects. ''Though it is yet to be seen if women will vote according to their own preferences or follow then male members of their families but it is good to see the parties vying for their support,'' Shukla said.

Watch the latest DH videos: