Black fungus declared notifiable disease in Uttarakhand

64 people have been infected with black fungus in the state and of them, four have died

PTI
PTI, Dehradun,
  • May 22 2021, 19:01 ist
  • updated: May 22 2021, 19:13 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

With black fungus cases rising in Uttarakhand, it was declared a notifiable disease in the state under the Epidemic Act, 1897 on Saturday.

So far, 64 people have been infected with black fungus in the state and of them, four have died.

Black fungus or mucormycosis has been declared a notifiable disease for its co-ordinated treatment as a growing number of people are contracting the infection post Covid-19, Health Secretary Pankaj Kumar Pandey said.

The state government also issued an SOP on Saturday for the judicious distribution of Amphotericin B, a drug used in treating black fungus patients.

Amphotericin B should be provided to only government medical colleges, institutions and Covid-dedicated hospitals on payment after they formally requisition for its supply on the prescribed format giving details of the patients and nature of infection.

Rashmi Pant and Kailash Gunjyal have been appointed as the nodal officers for scrutinising the requisitions for Kumaon and Garhwal regions respectively, the SOP said.

The current SOP supersedes an earlier order issued on May 18 for the judicious use of the drug, it said. 

COVID-19
Coronavirus
Black Fungus
Uttarakhand
Mucormycosis

