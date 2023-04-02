Blast in car near J&K’s Dal Lake, police suspect equipment failure as cause

Blast in car near J&K’s Dal Lake

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Apr 02 2023, 19:02 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2023, 19:02 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A blast took place in the back of a car near Dal Lake here on Sunday with police suspecting equipment failure to be the reason behind it, officials said.

The blast took place near ghat no. 21 on Boulevard Road when thousands of locals and tourists were visiting the tulip garden.

Also Read | Nightlife makes a return to Srinagar after three decades

The eyewitnesses claimed that something exploded by the roadside which damaged the car, however, Srinagar police said, “Prima facie, equipment failure seems to be the reason behind the blast.”

An elderly couple, Hafizullah Bhat and his wife, residents of Nishat’s Kral Sangri area, were in the car when the incident happened, police said, adding that the duo is safe.

Police teams and other security agencies visited the spot to investigate the nature of the blast.

The road towards the blast scene was temporarily closed and traffic was diverted to other routes.

Dal Lake
Jammu and Kashmir
India News
blast

