Blast in car near J&K’s Dal Lake, police suspect equipment failure as cause

A blast took place in the back of a car near Dal Lake here on Sunday with police suspecting equipment failure to be the reason behind it, officials said.
The blast took place near ghat no. 21 on Boulevard Road when thousands of locals and tourists were visiting the tulip garden.
Also Read | Nightlife makes a return to Srinagar after three decades
The eyewitnesses claimed that something exploded by the roadside which damaged the car, however, Srinagar police said, “Prima facie, equipment failure seems to be the reason behind the blast.”
An elderly couple, Hafizullah Bhat and his wife, residents of Nishat’s Kral Sangri area, were in the car when the incident happened, police said, adding that the duo is safe.
Police teams and other security agencies visited the spot to investigate the nature of the blast.
The road towards the blast scene was temporarily closed and traffic was diverted to other routes.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
French minister appears on front cover of Playboy
Starry night at NMACC: Celebs rock new-age desi looks
How drugs find their way into India
ICC marks 12th anniversary of India's WC triumph
Bhubaneswar to get first int'l flight, starting May 15
Boon or blight? E-scooters around the world
Deep echoes in dark rooms
Zurich of present, past
A dive into the inky human soul