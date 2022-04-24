'Blast' in Jammu ahead of PM Modi's visit, may be due to meteorite, say police

An explosion took place at an agriculture field on the outskirts of Jammu on Sunday, with police suspecting it to have been caused by a lightning strike or a meteorite.

The blast was reported in Lalian village of Bishnan belt, they said. "We suspect it to be a meteorite.... might be lightning", a senior police officer told PTI.

Investigations are on.

Security has been stepped in the region ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for development projects worth over Rs 20,000 crore in Jammu and Kashmir, including the opening of the Banihal-Qazigund road tunnel to establish all-weather connectivity between the two regions of the union territory.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: