Blaze at plastic granules factory in Delhi's Bawana; 15 fire tenders rushed

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 23 2023, 12:30 ist
  • updated: Jan 23 2023, 12:30 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A fire broke out Monday morning at a plastic granules factory in north Delhi's Bawana area, officials said.

The fire department received information regarding the blaze around 9 am, they said.

A total of 15 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the blaze, the fire officials said.

Delhi
Fire Accident
India News

