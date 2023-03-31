Blaze erupts at Wazirpur Industrial Area in Delhi

Blaze erupts at Wazirpur Industrial Area in Delhi

The fire services received a call about the fire at 8:18 am and rushed 25 water tenders to the spot

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 31 2023, 13:36 ist
  • updated: Mar 31 2023, 13:36 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A fire broke out in the national capital's Wazirpur Industrial Area on Friday, Delhi Fire Services officials said.

The fire services received a call about the fire at 8:18 am and rushed 25 water tenders to the spot.

Also Read | Minor fire at Adani's under-construction data centre in Noida

No casualties or injuries have been reported so far, they said.

Police said the fire broke out at a cosmetic manufacturing unit in the industrial area. There were no people on the premises at the time and the situation has been brought under control.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Fire Accident
India News
Delhi

Related videos

What's Brewing

India records 3,095 fresh Covid-19 cases

India records 3,095 fresh Covid-19 cases

Beijing kids with autism get help from horses

Beijing kids with autism get help from horses

Concert features Holocaust era women composers

Concert features Holocaust era women composers

Musk overtakes Obama as most followed Twitter account

Musk overtakes Obama as most followed Twitter account

Hyderabad man buys idlis worth Rs 6 lakh over a year

Hyderabad man buys idlis worth Rs 6 lakh over a year

 