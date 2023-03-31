Blaze erupts at Wazirpur Industrial Area in Delhi

A fire broke out in the national capital's Wazirpur Industrial Area on Friday, Delhi Fire Services officials said.
The fire services received a call about the fire at 8:18 am and rushed 25 water tenders to the spot.
No casualties or injuries have been reported so far, they said.
Police said the fire broke out at a cosmetic manufacturing unit in the industrial area. There were no people on the premises at the time and the situation has been brought under control.
