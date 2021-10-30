Blood count test must for every fever patient, Mathura health officials told

As a measure to control the raging fever, health department officers here have been instructed to conduct a CBC test of every fever patient, a senior state government officer said on Saturday.

“Get Complete Blood Count (CBC) done of every fever patient as a precautionary measure to counter Dengue”, Mayur Maheshwari, Mukhya Karyapalak Adhikari Industries, Kanpur, was said to have instructed local officials in a meeting on Friday.

He directed the Mathura Chief Medical Officer (CMO) to get sampling done for dengue in each such case where patient shows any symptoms of the fever.

Sampling of at least 100 persons should be done daily at every community health center, said Maheshwari, who is also the nodal officer for Covid-19 for Mathura.

The official also directed the CMO to take maximum samples from dengue-affected villages.

The district Inspector of schools was directed to ensure there is no stagnant water in or around schools and the inter college.

Emphasis was given to cleanliness around schools with regular spray of anti-larva chemical or DDT at vulnerable areas.

Agriculture and revenue officials posted in Mathura were also told to ascertain actual loss caused to paddy crop owing to recent heavy rains.

“Overcome the problem of farmers related to the sowing of their paddy, potato, and wheat crop, and availability of fertilizers”, the official said.

The meeting was concluded with stress on advance arrangements to counter Covid-19.

The nodal officer also made surprise checks at Nagar Palika Parishad, Kosikalan, CHC Kosikalan, a school in Dautana village of Chhata tehsil, and Mathura New Bus Stand, and issued instructions to those in-charge.

