Blow for BJP: After SAD, JJP not to contest Delhi polls

After the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), BJP’s newfound ally, the Chautala clan-led Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), has decided against contesting the upcoming assembly elections in Delhi.

The decision by the two BJP allies to stay away from the polls is likely to have an impact on BJP's performance in the elections. While the SAD walked out of the pre-poll alliance with BJP, JJP cites the denial of its election symbol as a reason not to contest polls.

BJP national president JP Nadda spoke to JJP president and Haryana's Deputy Chief inister Dushyant Chautala yesterday asking him to participate in the elections as a BJP ally. Dushyant Chautala said, his party wanted to contest the elections on its party symbol (key) which the election commission allotted to another party. He said the two other symbols sought by the JJP (Chappal or cup saucer) too were already allotted to other parties.

The Akali Dal and the JJP have sizable pockets of influence among members of the Sikh and Jat communities in the national capital. JJP had the option to field its candidates under BJP's symbol or as independents but it did not which leaves the party with some answering to do.

Contrary to SAD’s stand, Dushyant Chautala said his party supports CAA in totality and would support BJP candidates wherever they are asked to do so. The JJP and its leaders led by Chautala have supported some of Arvind Kejriwal’s reforms undertaken in New Delhi, including those in the school education set up. The JJP was keen on contesting elections on over a dozen seats which the BJP may have found it hard to accommodate. Sources said, the final decision against contesting the elections came about after Dushyant met his father and former MP Ajay Chautala in Tihar jail on Monday.

The Akali Dal, meanwhile, has some answering to do to justify its stand. Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh today challenged the Akalis to quit the alliance at the Centre to prove their sincerity about the unconstitutional legislation.