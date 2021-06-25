Bodies of suspected Covid-19 victims found floating in Prayagraj as water level rises in the Ganga

Rise in the Ganga’s water levels due to the advancing monsoon has resulted in bodies of suspected Covid-19 victims floating up in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.

Videos taken by local journalists show authorities fishing out bodies from different ghats in Prayagraj over the last two days.

Niraj Kumar Singh, zonal officer, Prayagraj Municipal Corporation, told NDTV, "We are cremating all the bodies individually and following all rituals.” He said authorities have cremated 40 bodies in 24 hours.

Some of the images and videos from the ghats of Prayagraj show a body with a white surgical glove being pulled out by a municipal corporation team. Another body was seen with an oxygen tube attached to its mouth.

When asked about the latter, Singh said, "You can see that the person was ill, and the family dumped the person here and went away. May be they were scared, I cannot say," adding that the condition of some of the bodies indicated that they were freshly buried.

Abhilasha Gupta Nandi, Prayagraj Mayor, told the publication that many communities of the state had a tradition of burying bodies. She added, "Wherever we find exposed bodies because of the spate in the river, we carry out cremations.”

During the peak of the second wave, bodies were found floating in the Ganga in Bihar and UP districts.