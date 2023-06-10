Body found inside train in Jammu

The body of a man was found inside a train here on Saturday, police said.

According to a Government Railway Police Force official, the body was moved to the Government Medical College here for postmortem and identification.

He said the train had reached Jammu railway station from Katra. The body was inside a coach for handicapped persons.

Inquest proceedings have been initiated to ascertain the cause of death, he added.