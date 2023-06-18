Body of 50-year-old man found in a pit in Uttar Pradesh

The body of a 50-year-old home guard was found in a pit in Haripur village under Khejuri Police Station here on Sunday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Bharat Verma alias Rajkumar.

Circle officer Bhushan Verma said the body of the deceased has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

Bharat was posted at Bansdih Road police station, he said.

The matter is being investigated. The real cause of the death will be known after the post-mortem report is out, the circle officer added.