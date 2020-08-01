Body of boy recovered from pit in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia

Body of boy recovered from pit in UP's Ballia

A 15-year-old boy was found dead in a pit at a village here, police said on Saturday.

The body of Raghvendra Singh was found on Friday, the police said, adding that they suspect personal enmity behind the killing.

On the basis of a complaint filed by the father of the victim, a case of murder has been lodged against Gayaghat village head Vijay Pratap Singh and four others, Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Yadav said.

Agitated villagers on Saturday blocked Revti-Sahatvar road for nearly two hours. Later, police sent the body for post-mortem examination.

The station house officer of the Revti police station has been suspended for dereliction of duty, the ASP said, without elaborating.

