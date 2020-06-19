Body of COVID-19 positive man found inside his car in west Delhi

Body of COVID-19 positive man found inside his car

It is suspected that the man died due to a cardiac arrest, police added

The body of a 38-year-old man, who had tested COVID-19 positive a couple of days back, was found inside his car in west Delhi's Moti Nagar area on Thursday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Deepak, a resident of Moti Nagar. He owned a motor mechanic shop in Jwalaheri area, they said.

Police received information at 3.25 pm about the body inside the car which was parked near Jhulelal Mandir foot over bridge in Moti Nagar, a senior police officer said.

Police found that the car was locked and the AC was on, the officer said.

It is suspected that the man died due to a cardiac arrest, police added. 

