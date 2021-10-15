Body of man found at farmers' protest site in Haryana's Kundli

A 35-year-old man was found brutally murdered at the Singhu border near Delhi, one of the sites where farmers are protesting against the Modi government's agricultural laws, with the chilling incident inviting a sharp response from the BJP against farmers leaders.

The Nihangs, a Sikh order known for their distinct blue robes, have claimed responsibility for the murder of the man who has been identified as Lakhnir Singh, a Dalit from Taran Taran district of Punjab.

Singh had been accused of committing sacrilege in the area, which may have led to his lynching. The police have registered an FIR and said the Nihangs initially resisted attempts to take the body for a post mortem.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), which is spearheading the farmers' movement, has distanced itself from the lynching. The SKM said it had nothing to do with the incident and the law should take its own course. The body reportedly had at least 10 injury marks.

One of Singh's hands had been cut off while his leg had been severely injured. He was allowed to bleed to death and later strung on display from a metal barricade at the protest site.

Several videos of a group of Nihang Sikhs surrounding the man surfaced on social media.

In one of the videos, a group of Nihangs with spears in their hands are seen questioning the man as he lay in a pool of blood on the floor.

The BJP latched onto the incident and attacked farmer leaders, accusing them of spreading anarchy under the garb of farmers.

BJP leaders said the youth murdered at the Singhu border was a Dalit and wondered why Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi were silent at the lynching.

“The body of a Dalit youth was found hanging from a barricade at the Singhu border. Rahul and Priyanka are silent because they are eyeing the votes of anarchists,” Gaurav Bhatia, BJP spokesperson said.

BJP General Secretary B L Santhosh said the protesters had lost the right to call themselves farmers.

“It’s time saner elements if any among them to apologise to the nation & withdraw & engage with government unconditionally,” Santhosh said.

Amit Malviya, BJP IT Cell chief, wanted "anarchists" behind the protests to be exposed.

“Had Rakesh Tikait not justified mob lynching in Lakhimpur, with Yogendra Yadav, sitting next to him, maintaining sanctimonious silence, the gory murder of a youth at Kundali border would not have happened. Anarchists behind these protests in the name of farmers need to be exposed,” Malviya said.

