Delhi: Man's body found with injury marks, probe on

Body of man found in Delhi with injury marks; murder suspected

Police are analysing footage from CCTV cameras in and around the scene of crime

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 23 2023, 15:52 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2023, 15:53 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A body with injury marks was found Sunday morning in Raj Park area of outer Delhi, police said. The 32-year-old man was identified as Jitender Kumar, a resident of Hathras in Uttar Pradesh, from his Aadhar Card, they said.

Police have booked a case of murder in the matter and visited the crime spot with a team of forensic experts.

Kumar’s personal belongings were found to be intact, a senior police officer said, adding, the motive of murder is not yet established. The body was taken to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital for post mortem examination, he said.

Police are analysing footage from CCTV cameras in and around the scene of crime, he added.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

murder
India News
New Delhi
Delhi Police

Related videos

What's Brewing

Delhi eatery serves up memories of Rajesh Khanna

Delhi eatery serves up memories of Rajesh Khanna

Amritpal Singh arrested: 5 facts on radical preacher

Amritpal Singh arrested: 5 facts on radical preacher

Art from above

Art from above

The wild cast of Bori

The wild cast of Bori

What is revealed in what we don't eat...

What is revealed in what we don't eat...

India's ultra movement

India's ultra movement

K'taka records 1.4L cases of public smoking annually

K'taka records 1.4L cases of public smoking annually

Virat, Anushka visit CTR, relish B'luru's famous dishes

Virat, Anushka visit CTR, relish B'luru's famous dishes

Dhoni turns ground into classroom, experts impressed

Dhoni turns ground into classroom, experts impressed

Pidi: Rahul's friend, Himanta's bone of contention

Pidi: Rahul's friend, Himanta's bone of contention

 