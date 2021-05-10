Boeing to construct 200-bed hospital in Gorakhpur: UP government

US-based aircraft maker Boeing has proposed to construct a 200-bed ICU hospital at Vir Bahadur Singh Sports College in Gorakhpur, the Uttar Pradesh government said on Sunday.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspected the site of the proposed hospital, it said.
Read | People also dying due to fear of Covid-19: UP education minister Suresh Khanna
The chief minister also inspected the integrated Covid command centre through which work like sending Covid patients to hospitals, providing medical counselling to them in home isolation and distributing medical kits etc., is carried out, the government said.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
More Jerusalem clashes on eve of Israeli parade
I just need a faster car, says beaten Verstappen
Exotic South American Apple Snail discovered in Mumbai
DH Toon | Lancet slams Modi govt's Covid-19 management
Covid-19 rages in the world’s most vaccinated country
Mother's Day | Meet the Supermoms who do it all
'Over 50,000 people die every year from snakebites'
Iraqi heritage ruined by desert sun, rain, state apathy
The mother who encouraged her child to aim for mars