'Boeing to construct 200-bed hospital in Gorakhpur'

Boeing to construct 200-bed hospital in Gorakhpur: UP government

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspected the site of the proposed hospital, it said

PTI
PTI, Gorakhpur,
  • May 10 2021, 09:00 ist
  • updated: May 10 2021, 09:00 ist
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath inspects Veer Bahadur Singh Sports College Covid temporary hospital in, Gorakhpur. Credit: PTI Photo

 US-based aircraft maker Boeing has proposed to construct a 200-bed ICU hospital at Vir Bahadur Singh Sports College in Gorakhpur, the Uttar Pradesh government said on Sunday.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspected the site of the proposed hospital, it said.

Read | People also dying due to fear of Covid-19: UP education minister Suresh Khanna

The chief minister also inspected the integrated Covid command centre through which work like sending Covid patients to hospitals, providing medical counselling to them in home isolation and distributing medical kits etc., is carried out, the government said.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Boeing
Uttar Pradesh
Gorakhpur
Hospital
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Yogi Adityanath

Related videos

What's Brewing

More Jerusalem clashes on eve of Israeli parade

More Jerusalem clashes on eve of Israeli parade

I just need a faster car, says beaten Verstappen

I just need a faster car, says beaten Verstappen

Exotic South American Apple Snail discovered in Mumbai

Exotic South American Apple Snail discovered in Mumbai

DH Toon | Lancet slams Modi govt's Covid-19 management

DH Toon | Lancet slams Modi govt's Covid-19 management

Covid-19 rages in the world’s most vaccinated country

Covid-19 rages in the world’s most vaccinated country

Mother's Day | Meet the Supermoms who do it all

Mother's Day | Meet the Supermoms who do it all

'Over 50,000 people die every year from snakebites'

'Over 50,000 people die every year from snakebites'

Iraqi heritage ruined by desert sun, rain, state apathy

Iraqi heritage ruined by desert sun, rain, state apathy

The mother who encouraged her child to aim for mars

The mother who encouraged her child to aim for mars

 