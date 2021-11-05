Bomb recovery: Amarinder hopes Punjab govt will take threat seriously

Two days after an explosive-filled tiffin box was found in the fields along the India-Pakistan border in Ferozepur district, former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday hoped the Punjab government will come out of "denial mode" and take this threat seriously.

The Punjab Police had said it had recovered the bomb in Ali Ke village on Wednesday following interrogation of three people.

In a tweet, Singh said, “Hope@PunjabGovt India, HM (Home Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa) Punjab in particular, will come out of denial mode and take this threat seriously".

Hope @PunjabGovtIndia, HM Punjab in particular, will come out of denial mode and take this threat seriously. With multiple consignments being sent regularly from across the border, extra vigil and a detailed action plan must be formed to combat the challenge. https://t.co/nX6tEl89N7 — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) November 5, 2021

“With multiple consignments being sent regularly from across the border, extra vigil and a detailed action plan must be formed to combat the challenge," he added.

Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, who also hold the Home department portfolio, in an apparent reference to Singh's earlier remarks about security threat to Punjab from Pakistan, had warned against “alarmist narrative” by “certain people having vested interests about peace and security in Punjab”.

Randhawa had then said, “It will create an unnecessary sense of fear and insecurity among the people”.

Tiffin bombs have also been recovered in Amritsar Rural, Kapurthala, Fazilka and Tarn Taran in the past few months.

The Punjab Police had earlier foiled a major terror attack attempt ahead of Independence Day after recovering a tiffin box filled with improvised explosive device (IED) along the Indo-Pak border in Amritsar.

Police had then said that the bomb could have been delivered on the Indian side through a drone from Pakistan.