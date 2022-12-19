Bomb scare near Raddison Blu in Delhi's Paschim Vihar

According to a senior police official, a digital lock, which is used to lock containers, was found near the bag on the roadside

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Dec 19 2022, 12:30 ist
  • updated: Dec 19 2022, 12:30 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Delhi Police received a PCR call at 9:04 am about an unattended bag lying on the road near Radisson Blu Hotel in Pashchim Vihar on Monday morning. 

A police team was immediately rushed to the spot and the entire area cordoned off.

According to a senior police official, a digital lock, which is used to lock containers, was found near the bag on the roadside, but there were no explosives inside.

"We have cordoned off the entire area. We are trying to know what exactly it is," he said.

The call has sent a panic wave as a lot of school students use the same way to reach their respective schools.

Police said that they were taking help of bomb disposal squad.

(With PTI inputs)

