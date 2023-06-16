Book of PM Modi's letters to his mother to be out on June 18

In a move reminiscent of the letters that Jawaharlal Nehru wrote to his daughter Indira, encapsulated in The Discovery of India, a book comprising letters that Narendra Modi wrote to his mother since 1987 will be released on Sunday, the 100th birth anniversary of the prime minister's mother Heeraben.

The Centre for Narendra Modi Studies, to commemorate the birth anniversary, will release the book in an event in Delhi, where the Governor of Chhattisgarh Biswabhusan Harichandan, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, former Assam Governor Prof Jagadish Mukhi, and Kiran Bedi will be present.

“The pieces that make up this book go back thirty-seven years: they were written in 1986. A nation building sevak at the time, Narendra Modi ji had got into the habit of writing a letter to his mother, whom he addressed as ‘Jagat Janani’, every night before going to bed,” Prof Jasim Mohammad, chairman of the Centre, said.

Mohammad, a former critic of the prime minister, was a faculty member of the Aligarh Muslim University, and started the Centre in 2017. He said that Modi’s thoughts should be part of school curriculums. “Such a mother, who prepared him for nation building, should be celebrated. Some of the letters are very emotional, and can be constructive messages to the new generation; they should be taught in schools,” Mohammad said.

Mohammad said that the Centre has been translating Modi’s blogs into other languages, and that it has published a souvenir of letters that governors and university vice-chancellors have written on Modi. “Our research team has been working on various blogs and online resources to get the book ready; letters from the 1980s till now have been recorded,” Mohammad said.