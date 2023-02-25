AAP, BJP register police complaints over MCD ruckus

Both AAP, BJP register police complaints over MCD House ruckus

One video showed councillors from both parties hurling water bottles and apples at each other, while in another, women councillors could be seen hitting each other

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 25 2023, 12:07 ist
  • updated: Feb 25 2023, 13:38 ist
A councillor collapses amid clashes between councillors of AAP and BJP during the election of members of the MCD Standing Committee, at the Civic Centre in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Both the AAP and the BJP have registered complaints with Delhi Police following clashes between councillors in the MCD House, officials said on Saturday. The police have received complaints from both the parties and further action will be taken accordingly, a senior police officer said.

A fight broke out in the MCD House as BJP and AAP members kicked, punched and pushed one another amid shouting, after Mayor Shelly Oberoi declared one vote invalid in the election to the key six-member standing committee on Friday.

Also Read | Shelly Oberoi alleges 'life-threatening' attack on her by BJP councillors amid MCD House clashes

During the ruckus, which forced the adjournment of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House proceedings till February 27, a councillor, Ashok Manu, collapsed. He was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Both the BJP and the AAP blamed each other for the incident that forced the mayor to adjourn the House.

One video showed councillors from both parties hurling water bottles and apples at each other inside the House while in another, women councillors could be seen hitting each other.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
MCD
New Delhi
Delhi Police
AAP
BJP

What's Brewing

A look at top contenders at the Berlinale

A look at top contenders at the Berlinale

US billionaire Thomas H Lee shoots self in the head

US billionaire Thomas H Lee shoots self in the head

First blizzard in a generation pounds California

First blizzard in a generation pounds California

In a first, Kerala deploys robotic sewer scavengers

In a first, Kerala deploys robotic sewer scavengers

The ABC of K: A movie buff’s guide to a global rage

The ABC of K: A movie buff’s guide to a global rage

Whackyverse | Faux pas

Whackyverse | Faux pas

Mergers and acquisitions among galaxies

Mergers and acquisitions among galaxies

End this war, Mr Putin

End this war, Mr Putin

DH Toon | Disposable heroes

DH Toon | Disposable heroes

Why the blue tick doesn’t stick

Why the blue tick doesn’t stick

 