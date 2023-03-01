Boy attacked by stray dogs in Lucknow; 5th incident in 2 months

A 13-year-old boy sustained injuries after he was attacked by a pack of stray dogs.

The incident took place in Jankipuram Srishti Apartments, an LDA high-rise building, and this is the fifth such case in the same building within a span of just two months.

The boy's mother Preeti Upadhyay, said: "The pack of three-four dogs suddenly attacked Raj Aryan when he was playing in the building lawn. He sustained injuries in his legs."

In previous such cases on the building premises, a maintenance worker, two women, and a teenager have suffered injuries in separate dog attack incidents.

"Due to multiple dog bites, the residents of the building have now started going out with sticks or in groups. These attacks are often ignored by concerned authorities until a big incident takes place. Are the civic bodies waiting for a Hyderabad-like incident where a boy was killed by a pack of dogs," asked Vivek Sharma, a member of the resident welfare association.

Chief Veterinary Officer Abhinav Verma said that most of the areas near Srishti Apartment are high rises.

"Dogs are not being fed enough. It may be one of the reasons making them aggressive. A majority of dogs are yet to be sterilised but we have dispatched a vehicle to capture them," he said.

The dog attack comes in the wake of the urban development department drafting a new set of 'Dos and Don'ts' in the context of pet registration.

Dog owners are now required to submit an undertaking stating that their pet will not cause a public nuisance.

Additional municipal commissioner (animal welfare) Arvind Rao said: "The idea is to make dog owners accountable for the actions of their pets. Stray dog lovers will also have to be equally cautious. They will also be held accountable for feeding ferocious dogs."