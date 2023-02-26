Boy charred to death in Jammu & Kashmir's Kishtwar

Five heads of cattle also perished in the fire that broke out in the house of Mohammad Hanief in Naunatu village of Nagseni block

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Feb 26 2023, 22:20 ist
  • updated: Feb 26 2023, 22:20 ist
An eight-year-old boy was killed on Sunday when a fire gutted his house in a remote village in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, an official said.

Five heads of cattle also perished in the fire that broke out in the house of Mohammad Hanief in Naunatu village of Nagseni block, the official said, adding the cause of the fire was not immediately known.

He said the charred body of Mohammad Irfan was recovered from the debris and later handed over to his family after completion of legal formalities.

After receiving the information, Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner Devansh Yadav along with Senior Superintendent of Police Khalil Poswal reached the spot to take stock of the situation.

The senior officers interacted with the family members and expressed grief over the loss and assured them of all possible help.

Yadav handed over a cheque for Rs 20,000 as immediate relief to the family, the official said.

The Nagseni tehsildar was directed to submit the loss assessment report so that ex gratia relief was provided to the family in accordance with the SDRF norms, the official said.

