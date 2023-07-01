Boy in UP dies as shed of house falls on him after rain

Boy dies after dilapidated shed of house collapses on him following rains in UP's Kaushambi

A police official said the incident occurred in Kosam Imam village around 5.00 pm when Bhanu Pal (12) was standing under the shed.

PTI
PTI, Kaushambi (UP),
  • Jul 01 2023, 10:21 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2023, 10:31 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 12-year-old boy died after a dilapidated shed of a house collapsed on him here following rains, police said on Saturday.

Also Read: Heavy rains bring Delhi to a halt, auto driver dies after falling into ditch

A police official said the incident occurred in Kosam Imam village around 5.00 pm when Bhanu Pal (12) was standing under the shed.

The boy was taken to a community health centre, where he succumbed to his injuries, the official said, adding, the body has been sent for post-mortem.

India News
Uttar Pradesh
Kaushambi
rains
Rainfall

