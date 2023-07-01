Boy dies after dilapidated shed of house collapses on him following rains in UP's Kaushambi

A 12-year-old boy died after a dilapidated shed of a house collapsed on him here following rains, police said on Saturday.
Also Read: Heavy rains bring Delhi to a halt, auto driver dies after falling into ditch
A police official said the incident occurred in Kosam Imam village around 5.00 pm when Bhanu Pal (12) was standing under the shed.
The boy was taken to a community health centre, where he succumbed to his injuries, the official said, adding, the body has been sent for post-mortem.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Motorists in Bengaluru push risk boundaries by speeding
Snakebite: India’s silent killer
UCC: One nation, one law...and many worries
How to rescue Brand Bengaluru
Neeraj Chopra wins second straight Diamond League title
DH Toon | Rahul maligning Delhi from...own soil
Open Sesame | Titan Tragedy
Isolated Russian football risks going backwards