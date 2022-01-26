Braving sub-zero mercury, Republic Day celebrated in Himachal

Amid sub-zero temperatures following days of widespread snow and rains, the 73rd Republic Day was celebrated across Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday with a grand parade.
Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar unfurled the national flag at the historic Ridge in the state capital where Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, his cabinet colleagues and government functionaries were among those present.
In snow-marooned Keylong, headquarters of Lahaul and Spiti, and Rekong Peo in Kinnaur district, people took part in the flag-unfurling ceremonies and also witnessed the march past by the security personnel as well as cultural programmes staged by children.
In Keylong and Rekong Peo, Cabinet ministers Ram Lal Markanda and Rakesh Pathania, respectively, took the salute. In Shimla, the governor took the salute at an impressive parade by contingents of the police, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, Home Guards, Army, NCC and Ex-Servicemen.
Braving temperatures below zero, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel commemorated Republic Day at 16,000 feet high in the state.
