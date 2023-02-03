Bridge collapse in HP's Chamba; at least 2 injured

Bridge collapse in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba; at least 2 injured

The cause of the collapse is yet to be ascertained and teams of district administration, police and revenue department are on the spot

PTI
PTI, Shimla,
  • Feb 03 2023, 21:20 ist
  • updated: Feb 03 2023, 22:37 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

Two people were injured as the Choli Bridge in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district collapsed on Friday evening, officials said.

Both suffered injuries when the tipper trucks they were driving fell into a gorge following the collapse of the bridge near Holi around 7.30 pm, the officials said.

"The drivers were injured and one of them is critical. They have been rushed to hospital," Chamba Deputy Commissioner D C Rana told PTI.

Two tipper trucks were crossing the bridge followed by a car when the incident took place. The occupants of the car are safe, the officials said.

The cause of the collapse is yet to be ascertained and teams of district administration, police and revenue department are on the spot.

Himachal Pradesh
India News

