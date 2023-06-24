UP man slaughters newlyweds, 3 others; kills self

Brother slaughters newlyweds, 3 others before killing self in UP

Mainpuri Superintendent of Police (SP) Vinod Kumar said accused Shiv Veer Yadav (28) also injured his wife and a maternal aunt before shooting himself dead with a pistol.

PTI
PTI, Mainpuri (UP),
  • Jun 24 2023, 17:07 ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2023, 17:09 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A day after their wedding, a 21-year-old man and his wife, along with two other family members and a friend, were axed to death in their sleep by his brother in a village here on Saturday, police said.

Mainpuri Superintendent of Police (SP) Vinod Kumar said accused Shiv Veer Yadav (28) also injured his wife and a maternal aunt before shooting himself dead with a pistol.

Also Read | Child rapist arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj after gun encounter

SP Kumar identified the deceased as newly married couple Sonu Yadav and Soni (20), Sonu's brother Bhullan Yadav, brother-in-law Saurabh and friend Deepak (20).

The injured have been admitted to the district hospital in Mainpuri and the dead bodies were sent for post-mortem examination, the police officer said.

He added that the reason behind the attack was not clear yet and an investigation was underway.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Uttar Pradesh
Crime
murder

Related videos

What's Brewing

Beijing sweats in extreme heat for record third day

Beijing sweats in extreme heat for record third day

I have to keep things simple: Yashasvi Jaiswal

I have to keep things simple: Yashasvi Jaiswal

Shimla gets heavy rain, key roads in Himachal blocked

Shimla gets heavy rain, key roads in Himachal blocked

Directors Guild seal labour deal with Hollywood studios

Directors Guild seal labour deal with Hollywood studios

Indian cricket is living life king size

Indian cricket is living life king size

 