Brother slaughters newlyweds, 3 others before killing self in UP

A day after their wedding, a 21-year-old man and his wife, along with two other family members and a friend, were axed to death in their sleep by his brother in a village here on Saturday, police said.

Mainpuri Superintendent of Police (SP) Vinod Kumar said accused Shiv Veer Yadav (28) also injured his wife and a maternal aunt before shooting himself dead with a pistol.

SP Kumar identified the deceased as newly married couple Sonu Yadav and Soni (20), Sonu's brother Bhullan Yadav, brother-in-law Saurabh and friend Deepak (20).

The injured have been admitted to the district hospital in Mainpuri and the dead bodies were sent for post-mortem examination, the police officer said.

He added that the reason behind the attack was not clear yet and an investigation was underway.