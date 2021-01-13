BSF detects transborder tunnel along international border in J&K's Kathua

A transborder tunnel, suspected to be used for infiltration from Pakistan, was detected by the Border Security Force (BSF) along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Wednesday, officials said.

“An under-construction tunnel was detected by a BSF patrol party in Bobiyaan village near the IB during an operation this morning,” they said, adding that senior BSF and police officers have rushed to the spot.

Reports said the detection has prompted the BSF to launch a major operation to check whether there were more such tunnels. This is not the first time such a tunnel has been detected.

On November 15, a similar underground tunnel was detected by the BSF at the IB in Jammu’s Samba district. The 2.5-metre-wide and 25 to 30-metre-deep tunnel was constructed with proper engineering effort to ensure that it was not detected as its opening was found surrounded with sarkanda (elephant grass).

In September 2019, the BSF launched an operation along the border to detect underground, cross-border tunnels. The BSF also uses ground-penetrating radars to detect tunnels.

A senior police officer said that after being influenced by the success of Hamas' militants, who cleverly use tunnels against the Israel Defence Forces, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed militant outfits are being trained by the experts of the Pakistani army in such technology.

“Militants, with the help of Pakistan Army, chose places intelligently before deciding to dig a tunnel which includes suitable terrain that can provide cover from observation posts. Also, they trap local agents and the Pakistan Army sometimes open fire on Indian posts to divert the attention,” he added.