BSF fires at suspected Pak drone along IB in Jammu

BSF fires at suspected Pakistani drone along IB in Jammu

They said a massive search operation has been launched to trace any weapon or explosive that it might have dropped

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 09 2022, 08:26 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2022, 08:26 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters photo

The Border Security Force (BSF) opened fire at a suspected Pakistani drone along the International Border (IB) in Jammu district in the early hours of Thursday, forcing it to return, officials said.

They said a massive search operation has been launched to trace any weapon or explosive that it might have dropped.

"A blinking light suspected to be from a drone was observed in Arnia area (along the International Border) about 04:15 hours today," a BSF spokesperson said.

Alert BSF troops fired at the flying object which was at a height of about 300 metres, causing it to withdraw, he said.

The security forces have been alert to attempts being made by Pakistan and terror outfits across the border to smuggle weapons, ammunition and explosives through drones via the International Border in Jammu region to arm terrorists.

Forces have shot down several drones in the recent past in Jammu, Kathua and Samba sectors and seized their payloads including rifles, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), sticky bombs besides narcotics,

On Monday, the police had recovered three magnetic IEDs dropped by a drone in Akhnoor border area of Jammu after BSF shot it down with its payload.

On May 29, seven sticky bombs and as many under-barrel grenades (UBG) were found with a drone that was brought down by police in Rajbagh area of Kathua district.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Drones
drone
Jammu and Kashmir
India News
BSF

What's Brewing

Lounge around before you fly out of KIA

Lounge around before you fly out of KIA

Hurt monkey, its baby reach Bihar clinic for treatment

Hurt monkey, its baby reach Bihar clinic for treatment

Eating Lucknow: Tunday Kebabi done right

Eating Lucknow: Tunday Kebabi done right

In Pics | Must know facts about cricketer Mithali Raj

In Pics | Must know facts about cricketer Mithali Raj

 