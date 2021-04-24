BSF foils drone intrusion bid by Pakistan along Jammu border 

Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday foiled a drone/UAV intrusion bid from across the border in Arnia sector of Jammu.

A BSF spokesman said that despite the ceasefire agreement between Pakistan and India, its alert troops foiled drones’ intrusion bid by Pakistan along the International Border (IB) in Arnia sector.

"During the early morning hours today, two drones/UAVs were observed entering from Pakistan side and immediately fired upon by vigilant BSF troops which compelled it to retreat back,” the spokesman said.

He said that Pakistan Rangers have been regularly violating the International Border through drone intrusions and trying to drop arms/ammunition in Indian territory "but successfully repulsed by BSF troops on Border."

It may be recalled that BSF shot down a Pakistan Hexa-Copter carrying a huge cache of arms/ammunition on June 20, 2020 at a birder out post in Pansar.

"The BSF intelligence branch was receiving inputs about possible use of drones by Pakistan for ferrying arms and ammunition from Pakistan into Indian side. Accordingly, the troops are on alert and the border domination was exponentially increased,” the spokesman added.