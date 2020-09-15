BSF foils major infiltration bid along IB in J&K's Samba

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Tuesday foiled a major infiltration bid by five heavily-armed terrorists along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, a spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The terrorists fled back to the Pakistani side after being confronted by the border guarding force, the spokesman said.

He said a strong protest note is being lodged with the Pakistan Rangers for helping the infiltrating terrorists.

The spokesperson said alert troops observed the movement of terrorists on the Pakistani side in Samba sector during the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

"Their movement was tracked by BSF troops and at about 0030 hours, the group was seen close to the International Boundary where they reached taking advantage of the undulating ground and thick wild growth," the spokesperson said.

He said the five terrorists took refuge in a depression having dense wild growth.

"The BSF troops challenged them to stop but they opened fired on the party," the spokesperson said.

The BSF troops fired on the terrorists with coordinated effective fire and foiled a possible infiltration bid from the Pakistani side, he said.

He said the area was illuminated by the help of para bomb and BSF troops saw the terrorists fleeing.

"The area was searched but nothing was recovered as the terrorists could not cross the IB. A strong protest note is being lodged with Pakistan Rangers for their help in facilitating terrorists infiltrate towards the Indian side," the spokesperson added.