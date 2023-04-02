BSF officer dies of bullet injury in J&K's Kathua

BSF officer dies of bullet injury in J&K's Kathua

As per the sources, Assistant Sub-inspector died of a bullet injury from his service rifle on the international border in Kathua

IANS
IANS, Jammu,
  • Apr 02 2023, 19:38 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2023, 19:38 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A Border Security Force (BSF) personnel died of a bullet injury in J&K's Kathua district on Sunday, official sources said.

As per the sources, Assistant Sub-inspector Sukhnandan Prasad, of Madhya Pradesh, died of a bullet injury from his service rifle on the international border in Kathua.

"He was posted at Gurnam border outpost in Hiranagar sector when he was found in an injured condition.

"He was shifted to hospital where doctors said he was dead on arrival," a source said.

It was not clear whether Prasad had died of accidental fire from his service rifle or had he committed suicide.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Border security force
Jammu and Kashmir
India News
BSF

Related videos

What's Brewing

French minister appears on front cover of Playboy

French minister appears on front cover of Playboy

Starry night at NMACC: Celebs rock new-age desi looks

Starry night at NMACC: Celebs rock new-age desi looks

How drugs find their way into India

How drugs find their way into India

ICC marks 12th anniversary of India's WC triumph

ICC marks 12th anniversary of India's WC triumph

Bhubaneswar to get first int'l flight, starting May 15

Bhubaneswar to get first int'l flight, starting May 15

Boon or blight? E-scooters around the world

Boon or blight? E-scooters around the world

Deep echoes in dark rooms

Deep echoes in dark rooms

Zurich of present, past

Zurich of present, past

A dive into the inky human soul

A dive into the inky human soul

 