BSF officer killed in Pakistani ceasefire violation along LoC in J&K

A Border Security Force (BSF) officer was killed when Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire and resorted to heavy shelling in forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Tuesday.

Officials said that the Pakistan Army initiated the unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing from small arms and intense shelling of mortars along the LoC in the Tarkundi area of Mendhar sector in Rajouri in which BSF sub-inspector Paotinsat Guite was killed.

Inspector General (IG), BSF NS Jamwal said that the slain officer displayed the highest degree of dedication and devotion to duty and laid down his life in the line of duty. “The BSF retaliated strongly and effectively on Pakistan Army posts. The martyrdom of the Border man will not go in vain,” he said.

The slain officer belonged to Maphoukuki Post- Lamlong in Manipur, where his mortal remains will be sent by air for the last rites.

Pakistan has been targeting the forward areas and border hamlets along the LoC and International Border in J&K frequently. On November 27, two army soldiers were killed when Pakistan violated ceasefire along the LoC in the Suderbani area of Rajouri. A day earlier, a junior commissioned officer (JCO) of the Indian army was killed and a civilian injured along the LoC in the neighboring Poonch district.

Six civilians and five security forces personnel were killed in multiple ceasefire violations by the Pakistani army along the LoC in north Kashmir on November 13 while eight Pakistani soldiers were reportedly killed in the retaliatory action by the Indian army.

On November 8, seven persons, including three army men, a BSF personnel, and three militants were killed as security forces foiled a major infiltration bid near the LoC in Machhil sector of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

According to official figures, as many as 3386 incidents of ceasefire violations took place along the LoC and the IB in J&K in the first eight months of 2020. Last year 3479 incidents of ceasefire violations were reported in J&K.

The Army maintains that Pakistani troops have been frequently violating the ceasefire by resorting to heavy shelling and firing to help the militants to infiltrate. A number of infiltration attempts have been thwarted by the army along the LoC leading to the killing of several infiltrating militants in recent months.