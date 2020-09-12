BSF recovers cache of arms near Indo-Pak border

BSF recovers cache of arms near Indo-Pak border in Punjab's Ferozepur

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Sep 12 2020, 13:04 ist
  • updated: Sep 12 2020, 13:04 ist
Border Security Force (BSF) officers. Representative Photo. Credit: PTI

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday recovered a cache of arms and ammunition, including three AK-47 and two M-16 rifles, from a field along the Indo-Pak border in Punjab's Ferozepur district.

During the search operation, the BSF troops recovered the arms and ammunition from a bag which was found lying on a field near the border around 7:00 am, a BSF official said.

Six magazines of AK-47 and 91 rounds, four magazines of M-16 rifles and 57 rounds, two pistols with four magazines and 20 rounds were also recovered, he said.

