BSF recovers drugs, arms after gunfight with smugglers along Pak border in Punjab

Punjab: BSF recovers arms after fight with smugglers

A search of the area resulted in the recovery of about 20 packets suspected to have been containing heroin, two pistols made in China and Turkey each, 242 bullet rounds

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 18 2023, 12:28 ist
  • updated: Feb 18 2023, 12:28 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

The BSF on Saturday recovered narcotics, Chinese and Turkey-made pistols, and 242 rounds of ammunition foiling a smuggling bid from Pakistan along the international border in Punjab.

The troops detected a movement of armed smugglers on both sides of the frontier fence near border post DBN and Shikar in the Gurdaspur sector around 5:30 am and challenged them by opening fire, a Border Security Force spokesperson said.

The smugglers returned fire but escaped taking cover behind a dense fog, the spokesperson said.

A search of the area resulted in the recovery of about 20 packets suspected to have been containing heroin, two pistols made in China and Turkey each, 242 bullet rounds, six magazines, and a 12-foot-long pipe, he said.

