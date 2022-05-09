BSF seizes drone carrying heroin along border in Punjab

BSF shoots down drone carrying heroin along border in Punjab

The BSF said it recovered nine packets of heroin from the drone, thwarting a smuggling bid from across the border

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • May 09 2022, 10:44 ist
  • updated: May 09 2022, 10:44 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Border Security Force (BSF) has shot down a drone coming from Pakistan, which was carrying heroin, in Punjab's Amritsar, said the force on Monday.

The BSF said it recovered nine packets of heroin from the drone, thwarting a smuggling bid from across the border.

“Frontier #BSF troops foiled another smuggling attempt through Pak drone. Vigilant BSF troops fired at the drone coming from Pak & brought it down. Drone carrying 9 packets suspected to be #Heroin (10.670Kgs) in a bag were also recovered,” said the BSF (Punjab Frontier) in a tweet.

