BSF shoots down drone in village near Indo-Pak border

PTI
PTI, Amritsar,
  • May 28 2023, 21:26 ist
  • updated: May 28 2023, 21:26 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

The Border Security Force (BSF) shot down a Pakistani drone which arrived in Indian territory at a village near the Indo-Pak border here, officials said on Sunday.

According to an official statement, at around 9.30 pm on Sunday, BSF troops heard the buzzing sound of a drone in the village of Dhanoe Khurd in Amritsar.

The troops immediately shot down the drone.

Also Read | BSF intercepts fifth Pakistani drone in last four days at International Border in Punjab

"During subsequent searches of the area, BSF troops recovered a drone from the fields of the village," it said.

Meanwhile, the troops also saw three people running towards the village and caught hold of one of the suspects along with a bag containing a narcotics consignment of three packets having a gross weight of 3.4 kg.

An iron hook and four luminous strips were also found attached to the consignment, it said.

BSF
India News
Indo-Pak border
Amritsar

