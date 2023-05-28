BSF shoots down drone in village near Indo-Pak border

The Border Security Force (BSF) shot down a Pakistani drone which arrived in Indian territory at a village near the Indo-Pak border here, officials said on Sunday.
According to an official statement, at around 9.30 pm on Sunday, BSF troops heard the buzzing sound of a drone in the village of Dhanoe Khurd in Amritsar.
The troops immediately shot down the drone.
Also Read | BSF intercepts fifth Pakistani drone in last four days at International Border in Punjab
"During subsequent searches of the area, BSF troops recovered a drone from the fields of the village," it said.
Meanwhile, the troops also saw three people running towards the village and caught hold of one of the suspects along with a bag containing a narcotics consignment of three packets having a gross weight of 3.4 kg.
An iron hook and four luminous strips were also found attached to the consignment, it said.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Twitterati laud 'Akhand Bharat' mural in new Parliament
Salman, Vicky, Abhishek party together after IIFA event
Computer built to forecast future using water waves
PM releases stamp, ₹75 coin to mark new Parliament
Dhoni fever grips IPL, over 1L fans expected at final
IIFA: 'Drishyam 2' is best film, Alia, Hrithik win big
Hawking's last collaborator on physicist's final theory
Base camp set for Mt Meru summit
Taipei restaurant dishes up giant isopod noodles
Astronomers detect 2 targets with a single telescope